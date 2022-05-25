Odisha launches Olympic Values Education Programme to disseminate principles-based curriculum

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a pilot project Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) which aims to disseminate principles-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens. Odisha is the first state in the country to launch the OVEP, officials said.

The OVEP is based on the Olympic philosophy that learning takes place through the balanced development of body and mind, the minister said. “OVEP-based projects and activities aim to address the global challenges of sedentary lifestyles, lack of concentration and adolescents dropping out of school,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

The programme, which will be integrated in school syllabus, is being developed in partnership with the School and Mass Education (SME) Department of Odisha and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.

Odisha intends to take the OVEP to all schools and higher education institutions in a phased manner. The project aims to leverage the rich cultural and art history of the state in tailoring the curriculum to the schoolchildren, the IOC said.

The inaugural pilot project seeks to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in the first year. Once in full swing, it will reach around 70 lakh children across the country.

Teachers will be trained and empowered to deliver the programme to suit the respective needs of their prefectures and local environments.

With inputs from PTI.

