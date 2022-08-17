Odisha launches book on integrated legal monitoring system to reduce backlog of legal cases

Odisha’s Information Technology (IT) department has launched a book on integrated legal monitoring system with helps in enabling a transparent and efficient case management.

According to an official statement, the book chronicles the journey of implementing the robust and seamless solution that helped the state government to cut down the backlog of legal cases with better oversight and enhanced governance.

“The ILMS has resulted in a drastic reduction in legal caseload for the government departments,” said Tusharkanti Behera, IT Minister, who launched the book in Bhubaneswar in the presence of officials of the Odisha Computer Application Centre.

Further, Behera said that the digital solution made legal case management easier for the departments with features like generating alerts for scheduled date of hearing, filing of counter response, court orders and timeline for compliance.

The statement added that post implementation of this system, there has been a phenomenal reduction in the backlog of cases, with the Mass Education Department a decline of 59 per cent in pendency of court cases.

Odisha had been one of the “pioneer states” in leveraging technologies even for niche areas like legal case management, IT secretary Manoj Mishra said.

According to figures by the National Judicial Data Grid, 42.4 million cases are pending at different courts, and in over 40 per cent of these accumulated cases, a government department or office is a party to litigations.

The statement said that ICT enabled solutions like ILMS have the potential to transform the face of administration since every detail pertaining to a case can be accessed online from the system.

Meanwhile, delay in legal proceedings due to huge pile up of cases in courts is a major issue across India. According to a study by the law ministry stays on proceedings ordered by high courts and the supreme court delays trials by upto 6.5 years.

With inputs from PTI

