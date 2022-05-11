Odisha govt to spend Rs 1,500 crore to revamp Odisha University of Technology and Research

The Odisha government would invest Rs 1,500 crore to revamp the Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar, formerly known as College of Engineering and Technology (CET), to create a model centre in technical education in the state.

According to an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s office, Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha has approved the master plan prepared to revamp the engineering institute with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in three years, of which, Rs 1,000 crore would be spent in the first year.

As per the plan, the state wanted to redevelop OUTR in the line of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), increasing the student intake capacity to 10,000 from the existing 4,600. A Centre of Excellence would be set up in the university to offer new courses on new-age technology and encourage inter-departmental research. More Centres of Excellence are planned to be set up to promote human resource development and inter-departmental research programmes in partnership with national and international universities.

Patnaik reviewed the available infrastructure, management, teaching facilities at the institute and asked officials to develop it as one of the leading institutions in the field of technical education and research. He emphasised on the quality of education and research, the release said.

The OUTR will also be developed in collaboration with various leading industries to encourage startup culture among entrepreneurs and develop entrepreneurial spirit among them. Special attention would be paid on how new patents and intellectual property rights can be obtained with research within the university.

With inputs from PTI.

