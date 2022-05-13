Odisha govt to operate Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s medical college

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha accorded in-principle approval to Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s (MCL) proposal to take over the operations of the medical college in Angul district. “The medical college would further strengthen the efforts of the state government to improve the capacity of the medical education institutions in Odisha,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

According to the officials, the state government would run the medical college and hospital, while MCL would provide the necessary funds for it. The MCL tried to operate the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSR) through public-private partnership (PPP) mode initially.

However, after communication between the Coal Ministry and the chief minister, a proposal was sent to the state government for taking over the responsibility of operating it.

MCL, a unit of Coal India Limited, has constructed the infrastructure in Talcher on 20 acres of land provided by the state government at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The medical college would have 100 seats for MBBS and the hospital would comprise of 500 beds. The construction was completed in 2018 and it was inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in 2019.

With inputs from PTI.

