Odisha govt collaborates with Infosys, Nasscom; aims to boost employability of students.

The Odisha Government’s Higher Education Department has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Infosys Limited and Nasscom to enhance the skills and employability of students in Higher Education Institutions in Odisha. This collaboration aims to provide learning and employment opportunities for students and promote equal access to education for passionate individuals, equipping them for the future, according to an official statement.

Infosys, in line with its ESG Vision 2030, has set a goal to enable digital skills on a large scale and empower more than 10 million people across India from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds by 2025 through its programme called Infosys Springboard. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Infosys Springboard aims to offer a comprehensive virtual platform that provides learning experiences free of charge. The platform is accessible on any device and facilitates close collaboration between educators and learners, catering to students from the 6th grade to lifelong learners, the statement mentioned.

Infosys Springboard intends to offer a wide range of courses developed in partnership with renowned digital education providers such as Coursera, Skillsoft, Techademy, Knolskape, and Harvard Business Publishing. It also includes a learning portal, specialised resources, and expert mentors to empower women and students from rural areas, promoting their holistic development. The programme fully aligns with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it added.

The learning program is designed to enhance vocational skills and soft skills, offering a comprehensive training experience through masterclasses, programming challenges, and experimental playgrounds. This initiative aims to upskill and enhance the employability of around 800,000 students across 1,100 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under the Higher Education Department of the Government of Odisha, as per the statement.

Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nasscom, the goal is to equip students and faculty with essential skills in key technologies, crucial for today’s digital ecosystem and to establish India as a hub of digital talent. Under this MoU, Nasscom will provide training to 800,000 students through their future skills prime program. The collaboration focuses on developing technical expertise across various disciplines, promoting digital fluency, and delivering industry-curated content. It offers a comprehensive career-building programme that leads to industry-recognised Nasscom certifications, it added.

