Odisha govt allows medical colleges to reopen, COVID-19 safety protocols to be followed

The Odisha government has allowed re-opening of medical colleges across the state from Tuesday, even as it authorised the School & Mass Education and Higher Education departments to decide on resumption of classroom teachings.

COVID-19 safety protocols will have to be followed in the medical institutes.

“All medical colleges of the state shall reopen with effect from 1st December, 2020. Medical college authorities shall follow all the SOPs/guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the

central/state government, scrupulously,” a government order said on Monday.

The government asked the School and Mass Education Department to consult all stakeholders and decide on the date of re-opening of schools for classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner.

Similarly, the Department of Higher Education was also authorised to take the decision about re-opening of colleges and higher education institutes in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, the order said.

It said that all academic, technical, skill development institutions – except medical colleges – will remain closed till December 31 or till such date as decided by the departments concerned.

Notwithstanding the closure of these institutes, the authorities can conduct examinations, evaluate answer papers and carry out other administrative activities, the order said adding that online distance learning shall be permitted and

encouraged.

It said that all Anganwadi Centres will remain closed till December 31, and the arrangement for supply of ration to the beneficiaries must continue.

On the opening of places of worship, the order said, “Local authorities like district magistrates, municipal commissioners may permit public worship in religious/ places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to spread of COVID-19.”

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatre, auditorium and similar places will continue to remain closed. However, open air theatres were allowed to function subject to compliance of safety protocols such as mandatory face masks and physical distancing.

Large meetings of members of associations, clubs, institutions and other organisations should be avoided till December 31, it said.