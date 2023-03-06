Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches University of Health Sciences to revolutionise medical education in the state

The establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences has been authorised by Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, to ensure that consistent and quality medical education is provided throughout the state, according to an official statement.

Starting from the academic session 2023-24, all colleges and institutions specialising in Medical and allied health sciences will fall under Odisha University of Health Sciences. This includes undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in various fields such as Modern Medicine, Dental Science, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Paramedical sciences, and other related courses, as per the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Odisha government had taken the decision to establish a health university in order to enhance the efficiency of the medical education system, given the growing number of medical institutions in the state. As per the statement released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Odisha University of Health Science, Bhubaneswar Act was approved by the Odisha Legislative Assembly in October 2021 and was officially announced by the government of Odisha on August 14, 2022.

“Establishment of this Health University will further add value and enhance the quality of medical education, patient care and research in the State of Odisha,” the statement added.