Odisha CM meets OFCH director on Olympic Value Education Program initiative.

A delegation from the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) met with Naveen Patnaik, chief minister, Odisha, to discuss the implementation of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in the state. Chief minister commended the IOC’s initiative to promote OVEP among school students in Odisha, emphasising the importance of friendship, excellence, and respect as core olympic values, according to an official statement.

The success of this unique programme was attributed to the support provided by the Odisha government and the chief minister, who launched the initiative in May 2022. It is noteworthy that Odisha was the first state in India to implement OVEP, which has already impacted 32,000 young children in 90 schools across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The programme aims to expand its reach and benefit over 150,000 school children in 250 schools throughout Odisha, the statement mentioned.

During the visit, the chief minister presented a letter to the delegation inviting IOC President Thomas Bach to Odisha when he visits India for the IOC session in Mumbai in October later this year. The delegation expressed their satisfaction with the state government’s efforts to promote sports and Olympic values, the statement noted.

With inputs from ANI.