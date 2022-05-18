Odisha CM asks teachers to develop knowledge that solves problem

Naveen Patnaik, chief minister, Odisha has asked college teachers to develop problem-solving attitude among students. Addressing an orientation programme for 908 newly-appointed lecturers of aided colleges, Patnaik asked them to help students develop a critical trait.

“We need knowledge that solves our problems and transforms lives,” he said.

Since 2016, the state has initiated the recruitment process for 3,768 college teachers, of which 2,320 teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges. The process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in various government colleges and teachers’ education institutes” he added.

Furthermore, he added that the process to recruit over 1,000 professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various disciplines in state universities has already been started. The colleges will also get smart classrooms like schools.

With inputs from PTI.

