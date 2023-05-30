CHSE 12th Board Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to announce the results for Class 12th Science and Commerce stream on May 31, 2023. There has been no official confirmation on the same. Meanwhile, students are highly anticipating the results and are praying for them to be out as soon as possible.

Once the results are out, students can log on the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in – to check and download their scores. If the website hangs or crashes, you are advised not to panic and maintain calm. You can also keep yourself updated around the result buzz here at financialexpress.com. Meanwhile, we bring to you a step-by-step guide on how to check and download the results once they are released.

CHSE Class12 Science, Commerce 2023 results: Steps to download

Visit the official website- chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Once the homepage appears, click on the result tab. Enter your log in details such as your roll number. CHSE Odisha results will be showcased on your screen. Once you check the scores, download and take the print for future reference.

The announcement of HSC results will be made at the CHSE campus in Odisha. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream was recorded at 96.12 per cent. The Commerce stream recorded the pass percentage at 89.20 per cent and the Arts stream registered the total pass percentage at 82.10 per cent.