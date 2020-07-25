Odisha class 10 board results: Odisha BSE to announce Matriculation examination result by this date — check details

Odisha Board class 10 exam result: The results of the Odisha board matriculation exam will be uploaded on the official website of the board — www.bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) class 10 result: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha will likely release the results of the Matriculation examination by the end of this month, PTI quoted a senior official as saying on Saturday.

BSE President Ramshis Hazra told PTI that in the next few days the date and time of the publication of Odisha board class 10 results would be announced.

The class 10 exams of the Odisha board were held in February and March this year and approximately 5.6 lakh students had appeared for it, PTI report said.

The evaluation of answer sheets began on March 18 after the class 10 examinations were completed on March 2, but the process was halted after only two days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some examiners approached the Orissa High Court after the Board announced the resumption of evaluation from May 20. PTI report stated that the high court allowed evaluation to resume after assurances from the state government and the Board that all precautionary measures would be taken in the evaluation centres.