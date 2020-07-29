Odisha Class 10 board results 2020 to be out on bseodisha.nic.in today! Here’s how to check

This year, nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the state Class 10 exams. (Representative image)

Odisha BSE Board HSC Class 10 Results 2020 date and time: Odisha board Class 10 results out today! Odisha’s Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is set to announce the results for the students of Class 10 on Wednesday, July 29. The students would be able to check their results on the board’s official websites – bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in – after 11:30 am. According to a report in IE, while the result was earlier supposed to be declared at 9 am, secretary Ramashis Hazra said that it would now be announced at 11 am due to a delay.

The Class 10 exams for the Odisha state board students had been conducted in February and March, due to which they were not disrupted by the coronavirus lockdown, unlike most of the other board exams. However, the lockdown did delay the announcement of the results, which were earlier expected to be released in the first week of May, the IE report stated. The evaluation of the board answer sheets, according to reports, took place in more than 60 centres set up across the state, with over 2,000 senior teachers being in charge of the evaluation process.

Odisha BSE Class 10 results: How to check

Students need to visit any of the two websites mentioned above and locate the link for Odisha HSC Result 2020. Upon finding the link, click on it.

The students would be redirected to a new page where they would be asked to fill in their details like roll number. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to ensure that the details they fill in are accurate.

Once the details have been filled, submit them, after which the result would be displayed. It is advised that students should download a soft copy of the results and take a print out for safekeeping.

This year, nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the state Class 10 exams, according to IE, and the students could face difficulties in accessing the results in the beginning due to the high traffic on the website.

In 2019, over 5.61 lakh students had given the Class 10 Odisha state board exams, and over 3.97 lakh students had passed, giving a pass percentage of 70.78.