Odisha BSE reschedules class 10 board exams, announces revised dates

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Wednesday has announced a revised schedule to conduct the Madhyama exams and the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE) due to the prevailing heat wave across the state. As per the new schedule, the SOSCE and Madhyama examinations, which were scheduled to begin from 11:30 am on May 2 and 4 respectively, will now be held in the first sitting from 8 am on May 9 and 10.

According to BSE, there will be no afternoon shift for these exams.However, there are no changes in the schedule of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination which will begin on April 29. The HSC examinations will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am.

A total of 5.85 lakh students will appear for the HSC examinations at 3,303 centres and more than 35,000 teachers will be supervising the examinations, Ramashis Hazra, BSE president said.

S R Dash, school and mass education minister said that the chief secretary has asked power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination centres. Authorities concerned have been asked to make provisions for supplying drinking water in all places.

The state government on Wednesday has also said that all the technical educational institutions will remain closed from Thursday till May 3.The Skill Development and Technical Education Department issued a notification in this regard and said that physical classes in all technical institutions will remain suspended because of the heat wave-like conditions.

All schools have been closed in Odisha from April 26 to April 30, and colleges and varsities have suspended their classes from April 27 to May 2. The government has also closed all Anganwadi Centres from April 26 to April 30, according to a decision taken by the Women and Child Development Department.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: L&T collaborates with IIT Bombay to develop Green Hydrogen Technology