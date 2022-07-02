Odisha Matric Result: Class 10 results next week, date to be announced on Monday

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare results of the Odisha Matric (Class 10) exam next week. Local reports suggest Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that while the result would be declared next week, the exact date would be announced on Monday.

Once declared, the Class 10 result will be available on the Odisha BSE’s official websites.

ODISHA BSE CLASS 10 EXAM 2022

The Odisha Matric exams were held following strict Covid-19 protocols this year. Over 5.85 lakh (585,730) students appeared for the examination across 3,540 centres.

The written exams were for 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The candidates were examined on summative assessment and internal assessment. The students were given two hours to write the exams, while an extra 15 minutes were granted for the mathematics paper.

The examination was held between April 29 and May 7, with the timetable being revised due to the heatwave condition in Odisha. The evaluation process started on May 21 at 58 centres.

The Odisha board exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The Odisha board declared the results using alternative methods, with an overall pass percentage of 97.89. Of the 574,125 students who had appeared for the COdisha lass 10 board exams, 562,010 students, including 280,352 boys and 281,658 girls, passed.

ODISHA CLASS 10 RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK

— The Odisha Matric exam results will be available on the board’s official website;

— On the day of the result, the candidates will have to visit the websites and click on the BSE 10th result link;

— They will then have to enter the credentials and submit the form;

— Once submitted, the Class 10 result will appear on the screen;

— The students will be able to download the results for future reference.