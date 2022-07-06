Odisha BSE 10th Result 2022: Scores announced by board, 90.55 per cent of students clear exam

Odisha BSE Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, of the State of Odisha, has released the results of the Class 10th examination of the year 2022 in its online mode. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 at 1 PM through a press conference. He informed that 90.55 per cent of students have cleared the exam.

Students can check the result by entering their roll number and date of birth.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 –

Around 5 lakh students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 29 to May 7. After a two-year break due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board conducted the examinations in offline mode. Two separate examinations were conducted in January and April. The students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in order to get passed the Class 10 exam.

The paper was evaluated on the basis of the student’s performance in various aspects such as internal assessment, summative, and summative. The evaluation of the answer papers started on May 21 at over 60 centres across the state. In the previous year, the pass percentage in the 10th class examination was 97.89 percent.

ODISHA BOARD 10TH RESULTS 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Open the official website of Odisha board — bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate and click on the BSE Odisha 10th result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and press the submit button.

Step 4: Your scores will now be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further use.

Students can also check results via SMS and Digilocker.