  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha boy Soyeb Aftab tops NEET 2020 with perfect score; here’s what jubilant teen has to say

By: |
October 16, 2020 10:42 PM

Soyeb Aftab said that he was hoping to be among the top 100 successful candidates but topping the NEET exams was very unreal.

neet result 2020, ntaneet. nic. in, neet 2020 result, neet 2020, neet 2020 result date, ntaneet.nic.in login, neet result 2020 date and time, neet results, neet topperSpelling out his success mantra, Soyeb Aftab said that the corona lockdown became a boon for him. (ANI Photo)

NEET Results 2020: Soyeb Aftab was just another NEET aspirant a few hours ago. It changed that the moment the National Testing Agency declared the NEET 2020 results at ntaresults.nic.in. Turns out, the 18-year-old from Odisha has topped the competitive exam with a perfect 720/720 score! Spelling out his success mantra, Aftab said that the corona lockdown became a boon for him. According to a report by The Indian Express, the teen said that the corona restrictions gave him ample time to revise all the chapters. While other children may have diverted their attention to some other thing during the lockdown, Aftab remained steadfast in his zeal and The Indian Express report said that he spent every hour clearing his doubts and working on his weak points.

Aftab was pleasantly surprised by the NEET results. Talking to news agency ANI, the Odisha teen said that since no member of his family was a doctor, the results were not expected at all. He said that he was hoping to be among the top 100 successful candidates but topping the NEET exams was very unreal. He also said that there were too many delays in the exams. First, there was the corona lockdown and later the NTA had to postpone the tests due to a spike in Covid infections. “See, since exam was delayed, there was pressure. But I kept my focus on the revision and utilised my extra time to the fullest,” the teen said.

Related News

According to The Indian Express, Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh has been ranked in the second position in NEET 2020 results. She has also scored a perfect 720/720.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Odisha boy Soyeb Aftab tops NEET 2020 with perfect score here’s what jubilant teen has to say
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1What can provide relief from 100% cut-off demand in top Delhi University colleges? Arvind Kejriwal shares an idea
2All schools to reopen in Sikkim from October 19: Official
3Arvind Kejriwal seeks amendments in Delhi University Act for establishing new colleges