Odisha boy Soyeb Aftab tops NEET 2020 with perfect score; here’s what jubilant teen has to say

Spelling out his success mantra, Soyeb Aftab said that the corona lockdown became a boon for him. (ANI Photo)

NEET Results 2020: Soyeb Aftab was just another NEET aspirant a few hours ago. It changed that the moment the National Testing Agency declared the NEET 2020 results at ntaresults.nic.in. Turns out, the 18-year-old from Odisha has topped the competitive exam with a perfect 720/720 score! Spelling out his success mantra, Aftab said that the corona lockdown became a boon for him. According to a report by The Indian Express, the teen said that the corona restrictions gave him ample time to revise all the chapters. While other children may have diverted their attention to some other thing during the lockdown, Aftab remained steadfast in his zeal and The Indian Express report said that he spent every hour clearing his doubts and working on his weak points.

Aftab was pleasantly surprised by the NEET results. Talking to news agency ANI, the Odisha teen said that since no member of his family was a doctor, the results were not expected at all. He said that he was hoping to be among the top 100 successful candidates but topping the NEET exams was very unreal. He also said that there were too many delays in the exams. First, there was the corona lockdown and later the NTA had to postpone the tests due to a spike in Covid infections. “See, since exam was delayed, there was pressure. But I kept my focus on the revision and utilised my extra time to the fullest,” the teen said.

According to The Indian Express, Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh has been ranked in the second position in NEET 2020 results. She has also scored a perfect 720/720.