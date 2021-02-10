  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha Board HSC Exam 2021 Date Sheet released, exams start on May 3

By: |
February 10, 2021 1:45 PM

The BSE Odisha HSC exams for regular and ex-regular students will begin with first language paper (MIL-Odisha), while the second language paper will be held on May 5.

Odisha Board HSC Exams 2021: The High School Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Odisha Board of Secondary education, Cuttack will be held from May 3 onwards.

As per the time table released on Tuesday, the HSC exams will conclude on May 15. Candidates can check the detailed time table and other information sought by students on bseodisha.nic.in

Candidates will have to appear for the offline examination at respective exam centres that will be held for two hours from 8 am to 10 am. The BSE Odisha HSC  exams for regular and ex-regular students will begin with first language paper (MIL-Odisha), while the second language paper will be held on May 5.

The third language paper (Hindi) will be held on May 7 while candidates with Sanskrit as 3rd language will be held on May 8. Mathematics paper will be held on May 10, Science on May 12 and Social Science on May 15, said the BSE notification by the state.

The exams will be held for two hours, however, 15 minutes extra will be given to candidates for Mathematics paper. The questions paper for both the objective and subjective sections for Mathematics will be distributed at 7.45 am.

Candidates will have to answer the objective question in the “OMR sheet” and the subjective question in the “Questionnaire Booklet”.

 

