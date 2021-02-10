Odisha Board HSC Exam 2021 Date Sheet released, exams start on May 3

Candidates will have to appear for the offline examination at respective exam centres that will be held for two hours from 8 am to 10 am. The BSE Odisha HSC exams for regular and ex-regular students will begin with first language paper (MIL-Odisha), while the second language paper will be held on May 5.
The third language paper (Hindi) will be held on May 7 while candidates with Sanskrit as 3rd language will be held on May 8. Mathematics paper will be held on May 10, Science on May 12 and Social Science on May 15, said the BSE notification by the state.
The exams will be held for two hours, however, 15 minutes extra will be given to candidates for Mathematics paper. The questions paper for both the objective and subjective sections for Mathematics will be distributed at 7.45 am.
Candidates will have to answer the objective question in the “OMR sheet” and the subjective question in the “Questionnaire Booklet”.