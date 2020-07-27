Odisha Board Class 10 results: Date and time of the HSC results announcement to be declared today

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is likely to announce Class 10th results by July-end.

Odisha Board Class 10 exam 2020 results: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is likely to announce its results for Class 10 board or the high school certificate (HSC) examinations this week. According to reports, Odisha education minister Arun Sahoo will reveal today the date and time for the announcement of Class 10 results. The results will be declared by the end of this month, according to officials.

As many as 5.34 lakh students appeared in Class 10 board examination in Odisha this year. Students can check their score on bseodisha.ac.in. once the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the results.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has delayed announcing the Class 10 results due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Though there was no impact on conducting examinations but the evaluation process was hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdown announced in the country from March 25 to June 1.

Here are some steps which will help students check the Odisha board Class 10 results once the board uploads the results online.

* For the latest update on Odisha board Class 10 results 2020, please check the board’s official website bseodisha.nic.in

* The board will release the results on its official website— orissaresults.nic.in; open the website once results are uploaded.

* Then click on the ‘download result link’.

* After that, enter your roll number.

* You will find your results on the home screen.

* Then download the results and take a print for further reference.

Last year, 397,125 students passed the Class 10 board exam and the state recorded a passing percentage of 70.78 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in the HSC exam; a total of 205,470 girls had cleared the exams, while 191,655 boys had passed the Class 10th board exam last year on Odisha.