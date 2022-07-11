Odisha bans journalists to enter into schools, union education ministers calls it ‘inappropriate’

The Odisha government has banned the entry of journalists to schools in some areas after news channels showed how students were poor in mathematics, triggering a political row. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, press is the fourth pillar of democracy, and cannot be stopped from entering a public institution.

The Dhenkanal District Education Officer (DEO) has directed Block Education Officers and school headmasters not to allow unauthorised entry of journalists into schools and classrooms, and to report such matters to the police. A similar directive was also issued in the Kendrapara district.

The decision was taken after some news channels showed how class five students were unable to recollect tables in mathematics, official sources said.

“It is inappropriate to impose restrictions on media’s entry into school campuses. In a democratic setup, a school is a public institution. Media should not create disturbance in the process of learning, but the fourth pillar of democracy cannot be denied entry into campuses for the purpose of collecting news,” Pradhan said. “It is unfortunate and the order should be withdrawn immediately,” Aparajta Sarangi, BJP MPsaid.

According to Suresh Routray, senior Congress MLA, it was not the first time that such restrictions were imposed on journalists. “They are yet to get entry into the assembly in the name of COVID-19. Journalists have been denied entry to the state secretariat for two years and also the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack,” he said.

Defending the government, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said the press has the right to highlight wrongs, but reporters of some web portals were entering campuses without permission and disturbing the atmosphere of the schools. Different journalist associations in the state also opposed the move, demanding its roll back.

With inputs from PTI.

