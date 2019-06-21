Odisha +2 result 2019 likely to be declared today at orissaresults.nic.in | Where and how to check results

Odisha +2 result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is expected to declare the class 12th board examination results for the Arts, Commerce streams today at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the board now to check for updates on the results. The +2 examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 30 earlier this year. Students can check their results on the website of the board and they can also get their results on SMS by following the below-mentioned steps. Check the details to know more. Odisha +2 result 2019: Where to check class 12th results Students who appeared for the class 12th Arts, Commerce board examinations in the state can visit the following mentioned websites to check their scores- 1. orissaresults.nic.in 2. bseodisha.nic.in 3. www.indiaresults.com 4. examresults.net Odisha +2 result 2019: How to check class 12th results via SMS SMS - RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 Odisha +2 result 2019: How to check class 12th results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha board at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in Step 2: Now click on the link that says 'Odisha 12th board results' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your results and take a print out of the same for later More about Odisha Board Established under the Odisha Education Act 1953, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is responsible for the private and public schools under the government of Odisha in the state. It controls all the secondary education related affairs in Odisha and also offers students various courses to help them prepare for university-level education.