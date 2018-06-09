Odisha +2 result 2018 out today: CHSE 12th students alert! Check chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE +2 result 2018: Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare CHSE Odisha +2 results 2018 or Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2018 or CHSE +2 Arts Result 2018 or Odisha results 2018 on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in at 10:30 AM on June 9.

CHSE +2 result 2018: Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will declare CHSE Odisha +2 results 2018 or Odisha Results 2018 or Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2018 or CHSE +2 Arts Result 2018 or Odisha results 2018 on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in at 10:30 AM on June 9. CHSE Class 12th Arts Stream Result 2018 or CHSE Class 12th Commerce Stream Result 2018 can also be checked at third party website like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. “The Odisha Board will announce the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10:30 am in presence of Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra,” Indian Express quoted an official as saying.

This year, close to 2.84 lakh students appeared for the exams. The +2 board exams this year were held from March 6 to March 29. The CHSE had declared +2 results in Science stream last month. As announced by the board, 76.98 per cent students passed the exam this year. Once again girls overshadowed boys. While the passing percentage of girls was 77.98 per cent, 75.69 per cent of boys passed. About 19,561 students passed in first division, 24,164 students got the second division, while 28,968 students secured third division. Regular students of the board appeared in the exam after doing preparations from the new syllabus prepared as per Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern. However, ex-regular students appeared per their old syllabus. The board increased a number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for +2 exam centres because of increase in a number of students.

CHSE +2 result 2018: How to check results-

* Students looking to check their results can log on to board’s official website orissaresults.nic.in.

* After going to the home page, of the website students can click on the link- CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2018 or CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2018.

* Students have to enter required details and after that click on submit button.

* They will now see results on the screen.

* Students can now download results and also take out a print out for future purpose.

About CHSE, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in 1982. It was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982. The main purpose of the council was to raise the standard of the higher secondary education in the state. It also regulates and monitors the education policies of the state.