Odisha 12th Result 2023: CHSE to declare Class 12th Science, Commerce results on THIS date at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Once the results are out, students can log on to the official website – orissaresults.nic.in – to check their marksheet and scores.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023: When and Where to Check
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023, chseodisha.nic.in: The results will lekily decalre on May 31, 2023. (Representational Picture)

Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is likely to release the results for Class 12th Science and Commerce stream on May 31, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation by the board on the same.

Students are eagerly awaiting their results as there has been no official confirmation on the date and time of the announcement. They are advised to keep their credentials like roll number handy so that at the time of the announcement there is no rush.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce 2023 results: When and where to check?

Multiple media reports suggest that the results for Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce stream would be announced on May 31, 2023. The results are expected to be out by 11 AM.

Once the results are out, students can log on to the official website – orissaresults.nic.in – to check their marksheet and scores.

The Class 12th Science and Commerce exams were conducted by CHSE from march 1 to April 5, 2023. Around 6.2 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 3.5 lakh appeared for Science and 2.7 lakh appeared for Commerce.

As the results are approaching, students need to maintain their calm for this academic journey.

For further updates and related buzz, stay connected with financialexpress.com as we bring to you the latest on Class 12 Science and Commerce stream result announcement.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 16:55 IST

