Odisha 12th Result 2022 Delayed: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results Expected on this date on chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is going to soon release Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 on its website. Nearly 2 lakhs of students are waiting for Class 12th Results. However, there is no official announcement from the board. Students will be able to download Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 from the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.



According to media reports, Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 will be delayed for a few days and it is expected to be released by the end of July owing to the delay in the evaluation process. Odisha 12th Result 2022 evaluation process was to start on 13th June 2022 and end by 25th June 2022 as per media reports. However, the start of the evaluation work and checking of answer sheets has been deferred by a week and has has begun exclusively by 20th June 2022. This is supposed to push the declaration date for Odisha 12th Result 2022 by a few weeks.



It is expected that the delay in the completion of the evaluation work for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 would also cause a delay in the completion of Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022. The admissions will be held by the Higher Education Department of the Odisha Government through the SAMS Odisha Portal. The process for admissions will start exclusively by August 2022. The schedule for the Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 would be announced after the release of the results. Students waiting for the aforesaid exam results are advised to keep checking on the official websites.