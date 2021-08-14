Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021: CHSE Plus 2 result to be announced today at 1 pm; here’s how you can check the result

The exams this year for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases across the country (Photo: IE)

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus Two Result is most likely to be declared to the students at 1 pm. Candidates can find the result link on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

A total number of 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 examinations in the state this year. The exams this year for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases across the country. The result for Class 12 was prepared on the basis of the newly introduced internal assessment policy.

The Board set up an expert committee that was assigned to come up with the evaluation criteria. The Board will be giving marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their class 10th board exam performance for theoretical papers, as per the evaluation criteria.