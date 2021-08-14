Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021: CHSE Plus 2 result to be announced today at 1 pm; here’s how you can check the result

CHSE Plus Two Result is most likely to be declared to the students at 1 pm. Candidates can find the result link on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus Two Result is most likely to be declared to the students at 1 pm. Candidates can find the result link on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
A total number of 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 examinations in the state this year. The exams this year for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases across the country. The result for Class 12 was prepared on the basis of the newly introduced internal assessment policy.
- Punjab reports 30 Covid positive cases from schools; experts ask to operate school in smaller batches, shorter duration.
- KCET Admit Card 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority releases KCET admit card 2021 - here's how to download KCET hall ticket
- Good news for healthcare professionals! IIM-Calcutta launches executive programme to improve decision making
The Board set up an expert committee that was assigned to come up with the evaluation criteria. The Board will be giving marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their class 10th board exam performance for theoretical papers, as per the evaluation criteria.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.