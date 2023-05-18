Odisha 10th Result 2023: When and Where to check matric results at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education Odisha is all set to declare Class 10th results today. Once released, students can check their results from the official bseodisha.ac.in, and also orissaresults.nic.in. Apart from these two official websites, students can check their results via SMS to 5676750.

Earlier, the board had conducted exams from March 10, 2023, to March 17, 2023, across various exam centres in the state. According to it, over 6 lakh students appeared for the board exam this year. As many as 13,058 students did not appear for the exam.

Importantly, the board will start accepting re-evaluation applications in June. The mark sheets of students will include details like students’ roll numbers, their date of birth, their status of qualification, subject names, and marks in each subject, among others.

Once the results are declared, students can go to above-said websites. Go to the links showing results and submit the required details. After that results will appear which they can check and download. They must also keep their results to themselves for future purposes. For SMS too, students are advised to send asked details to the above-said number in order to check their results. Students can further collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after some time. Following the results, students can plan which streams they want to join and decide their careers accordingly.

In 2022, a total of 5.26 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of a total of 8,925. Girls had outperformed boys with a 92.37 pass percentage, while 88.77 boys had passed the exam that year. Of students who passed the exam, 8,119 students received an A1 grade, and 54,889 students were given 54,889 A2 grades.

In the same year, exams were conducted out of 80 marks in all subjects apart from vocational trades as well as the third language. There were around 50 multiple-choice questions in the OMR sheet. Students were asked to check for remaining in the subjective mode.