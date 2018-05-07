Odisha 10th result 2018: BSE Odisha matric results declared at orissaresults.nic.in, over 75pct students pass

Odisha 10th result 2018: Over 608,031 students had appeared for the class 10 board examination.

Odisha 10th result 2018: The Annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can quickly check out the official website of the board to know their scores. The results were earlier supposed to be declared around 11 AM but were preponed by the board. Over 608,031 students had appeared for the class 10 board examination this year in the state of Odisha across 2,818 centres.

In case the website of the board is not working properly, then candidates can check their results on other websites also like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students can also check their results via SMS in case none of the above-mentioned websites work and you are running out of patience.

Odisha 10th result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in/ orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, now click on the link that says Class 10th result

Step 3: Now enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be available on the computer screen

Step 6: Save the same and download the same for future

Odisha 10th result 2018: Check HSC class 10th results via SMS-

SMS – RESULTOR10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

According to NDTV reports, this year a total of 76.23 percent students passed the matric/class 10th examination, while the pass percentage for Open School students stood at 41.93 percent.