Obama foundation and Brian Chesky of Airbnb launches $100 million Voyager scholarship

Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO, Airbnb, has donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in public service and includes multiple stipends for travel.

The Voyager scholarship would grant $50,000 to rising juniors, covering their tuition costs over two years as well as a $10,000 grant and Airbnb credit to fund a summer experience designed by the student. Scholarship winners would also get an Airbnb credit worth $2,000 a year for 10 years after their graduation, which is in addition to Chesky’s donation a foundation.

“You’re going to find young people from every corner of this country who are going to be future change makers. There are leaders everywhere. We just have to find them,” former President Barack Obama said in a video announcement. He and Chesky would meet with scholarship recipients at an annual conference to talk about service and leadership.

The Voyager Scholarship has opened applications thorugh the website Scholarship America for the first 100 students it would fund. Applicants must be entering their junior year of college at a four-year US university and must be a US citizen, permanent resident or have a deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. The deadline to apply is June 14.

“There are young people across the country who have a passion for public service, but can’t pursue it because of their student loan debt. We want to help reduce that burden,” Chesky said.

Chesky’s donation is the largest the Obama Foundation has received, tied with a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in November.

“Scholarship America would be managing the application process, but the Obama Foundation would select recipients,” a spokesperson for the foundation said.

With inputs from PTI.

