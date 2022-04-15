O P Jindal University offers master’s degree programme in Applied Psychology

The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) has introduced a master’s degree programme in Applied Psychology. The postgraduate degree will be offered in collaboration with the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS).

The two-year MA or MSc programme will be offered in three disciplines including community psychology, forensic and investigative psychology, and industrial and organisational psychology.

According to the university, in the first year, students gain proficiency in the psychological and allied behavioural sciences, followed by discipline-specific instruction in the second year. Students are also offered internship opportunities, JSPC said.

“Undergraduate and graduate students will receive instruction in both theoretical and skill-based coursework covering the breadth of the psychological sciences. In-class learning is bolstered by practicums that allow student knowledge to be directly applied through psychological testing and other methodologies,” Derrick H Lindquist, dean of JSPC said.

With inputs from PTI.

