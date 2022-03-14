O P Jindal Global University announces 12 short term study abroad programmes

The short-term study abroad programmes offer students the opportunity to spend several weeks in intensive credit-bearing learning programmes for a holistic experience at global universities.

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched 12 short term study abroad programmes in association with various universities across the world. The course are approximately three-weeks long and are designed to offer an insight into an interdisciplinary and internationally engaged curriculum, reflecting global realities and challenges.

The 12 programmes are being offered at Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), University of Oregon, Columbia University, Syracuse University, and UCLA in the USA; University of Oxford in the UK; University of Granada and Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE) in Spain, Sciences Po in France; and Sofia University in Bulgaria.

According to the vice chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, professor C Raj Kumar, “In the post-pandemic world, where students have had to face constant uncertainty and disruption of education, it is essential that higher educational institutions such as O P Jindal Global University enable world class opportunities for our students to enhance their knowledge and learning. JGU has developed sustainable international collaborations with leading universities and educational institutions across the globe in the field of higher education and research. The central objective of JGU’s international partnerships has been to create opportunities to fulfil the aspirations of our students by enriching their experience at JGU with global study opportunities. The short-term study abroad programmes offer students the opportunity to spend several weeks in intensive credit-bearing learning programmes for a holistic experience at top universities across the globe. This enables them to understand new perspectives, experience cross-cultural learning, understand international trends and get insights into a global environment. The courses are being offered at some of the world’s best universities, which will prove to be immensely beneficial for JGU students. It will gain them invaluable experience and provide them with an opportunity for a future growth in their chosen fields.”

“JGU has partnered with universities across the globe to enable our students to access world-class education from some of the world’s top-ranking universities. The programmes allow the students to immerse themselves in the academic and social culture of the partner institution. This experience not only equips students with subject-matter expertise, but additionally lays the foundation for a truly global outlook. These exchange programmes ensure a holistic educational, industry, and cultural knowledge transfer between students from our university and those from our partner universities. A short-term course at a globally recognized university will give a long-term view to the students and help them in further realizing their career aspirations while also undergoing a very enriching educational experience,” added Mohan Kumar, professor and dean of the Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives

Read also: Geekster partners with 200 corporates; plans to upskill over 1,000 students in the next two quarters