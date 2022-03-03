NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center partners with RateGain to develop future hospitality technology

The Tisch Center will integrate RateGain’s business intelligence platforms in academic courses.

NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality partners with RateGain, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality to develop future technology in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector. In the collaboration, students at Tisch Center will learn the technology of RateGain’s AI powered products.

The Tisch Center will integrate RateGain’s business intelligence platforms in academic courses, which includes Optima and Demand.AI and allow students and faculties to access different tools.

RateGain will become a founding member of Tisch Center Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which aims to provide an environment for hospitality students, start-ups, and industry partners to work together.

Nicolas Graf, PhD, associate dean of the Tisch Center said, “Understanding and embracing this innovation is essential for our students to change their approach to both hospitality and technology as they enter the workforce in the new normal.”

The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism.

