NxtWave hosts 4-day ‘4.0 Tech Camp’ in Dubai to upskill students in emerging technologies.

NxtWave, a company focused on upskilling, has organised a 4-day event named the “4.0 Tech Camp” in Dubai, UAE, specifically designed for its students. The primary goal of this camp was to provide students with a more comprehensive understanding of 4.0 technologies and to increase their determination to pursue careers in these emerging fields, according to an official release.

Out of the thousands of participants from across India in the ‘Fly High Challenge’, which was created by NxtWave to identify the next generation of technology leaders, 27 students were chosen to attend the tech camp. The challenge evaluated their coding abilities and emphasised the importance of consistent learning to secure a spot at the camp, the release mentioned.

“The 4.0 Tech Camp was designed to further encourage students and create an opportunity for them to explore newer forte of Technology. By participating in the event, students gained valuable insights into how the world of technology is evolving and how their careers are going to be,” Rahul Attuluri, CEO, NxtWave, said.

During the ‘4.0 Tech Camp’, the students were involved in a hackathon that lasted the whole day. The event was a platform for exchanging and acquiring knowledge on the ongoing digital transformation in India. The students were exposed to the idea of adopting an entrepreneurial mindset, and they were taught how to develop solutions to the challenges they encounter and transform them into profitable businesses by adding value, the release stated.

“NxtWave has been extremely successful in creating job-ready tech professionals through its training programs. Over the last couple of years, 1250+ companies, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants have hired thousands of NxtWave learners. 4.0 Tech Camp is another step forward to provide industry-relevant exposure to the Indian youth,” Attuluri added.