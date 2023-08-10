NxtWave claims to empower more than 3000 college students across India through its Generative AI Mega Workshop.

NxtWave, an upskilling platform for software careers, orchestrated a virtual Mega Workshop on Generative AI. The workshop’s primary goal was to equip aspiring tech students with the latest and emerging technologies, resulting in a turnout from the student community. Participants flocked in from more than 3,000 colleges all across India, according to an official release.

Throughout the span of a three-hour online workshop, the platform claims that students extensively explored a variety of AI tools, including OpenAI APIs, Hugging Face, Gradio and Google Colab. The workshop was designed with a hands-on methodology, enabling attendees to actively construct their personal AI applications, thus facilitating the acquisition of practical knowledge. Guided by NxtWave, participants received comprehension of fundamental Generative AI principles, equipping them with indispensable proficiencies necessary in the era of artificial intelligence, the release mentioned.

Also Read Sharda University introduces flexible Executive MBA programme for working professionals; aims to get 120 students in its initial batch

“Advancements in Generative AI are happening at an incredible pace. It’s highly important for students to build skills in this emerging technology. Through this workshop, we equipped students with the understanding of the key Generative AI concepts and essential skills through hands-on projects,” Rahul Attuluri, CEO, NxtWave, said.