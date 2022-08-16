NXP Semiconductors launches Women In Tech programme, announces scholarship of Rs 50,000

NXP India, an R and D center for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has launched the Women In Tech (WIT) programme to bridge the gender imbalances in the semiconductor design industry. According to an official statement, the programme aims to offer one-year specialised training to 50 female students who will currently complete their BE, BTech, Electronics, or Computer Science second semester and enter into the third semester from any colleges in India.

It further added that the year-long programme intends to give female students the exposure and opportunities to make a difference in the semiconductor space. “It will help them to develop relevant skills and empower the future with their knowledge, prowess, and creativity,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the programme claims to offer monetary reward of Rs 50,000 to the participants and provide internship and job opportunities at NXP. Students will be provided with certificates on completion of the programme, it added.

Furthermore, it added that this will be a hybrid programme which will include theory, industry relevant use cases and practical classes on SoC Architecture, Analog Design, Design Architecture, Verilog or System Verilog, Verification and Validation, RISC-V and DFT Basics. “This program will be delivered in collaboration with FutureWiz, a reputed training institute for the VLSI industry in India,” it said.

According to the statement, the registrations for the academic year 2022-23 has been staretd on the occasion of India’s 75 years of Independence. The last date to apply for the programme is September 15, 2022.

“Tech Industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing in today’s times but the representation of women in the sector is extremely low. We need women in the tech industry as diversity and innovation help businesses thrive. Having a sizeable representation of women across various roles also encourages other women to work in technology,” Lars Reger, executive vice president, chief technology officer, NXP Semiconductors, said.

