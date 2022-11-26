Nuvepro in collaboration with Trainocate to offer experiential learning platform for 16000 IT professionals

Nuvepro, a cloud labs provider has partnered with Trainocate to offer an experiential learning platform to over 16000 software and IT professionals for the next one year, as per an official statement.

As a part of the collaboration, Trainocate will provide these software engineers with hands-on training using pre-configured, ready-to-use labs in a real work environment, the statement said.

“The lack of project-readiness training is an important reason behind the gap in digital skills. Learners in ed-tech organisations and corporations can benefit extensively from Trainocate’s library of classroom training and Nuvepro’s hands-on labs. With the experiential learning package, we will train students to quickly become project-ready by dealing with various real-world tasks and tests,” Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said.

“With the continuous advancement and changes in the technology landscape, the skill gaps are widening. The pace at which the hyperscalers are innovating and bringing the digital transformation is also creating the need of upskilling the workforce faster and in an innovative way as per industry demands,” Vikas Mathur, vice president, sales, Trainocate, said.

