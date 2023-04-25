Nuvepro partners with Genpact; aims to reskill latter’s data analytics talent.

Nuvepro, a provider of hands-on learning for IT skills, has declared its support for Genpact, a professional services firm with a global reach that focuses on transforming businesses, to enhance the skills of its data and analytics workforce in India, according to an official release.

The collaboration involves Nuvepro providing Genpact with access to its Playgrounds Labs, which offer practical experience with essential software tools like PowerBI, Tableau, R, Python, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Snowflake. These labs supplement the technical training on established and emerging technologies by providing a sandbox environment that learners can use to practise their skills in real-time, on demand, from anywhere in the world, the release mentioned.

“At Genpact, one of our key pillars of success has been the sustained investment in the learning and development of our employees to build critical new skills in areas such as digital and data and analytics that are needed in a changing world.” Sreekanth Menon, AI/ML global practice lead, Genpact, said. “Our collaboration with Nuvepro for their Playground Labs reaffirms our ongoing commitment to build talent for the future and enable them to continue creating value for our clients, while building career resilience,” he added.

Nuvepro works closely with Genpact’s subject matter experts to define these playground labs to ensure that these match Genpact’s needs. Additionally, Nuvepro provides 24*7 support to ensure that any issues are resolved immediately, as per the release.

Also Read VIBGYOR Group of Schools launches Climate Academy to train teachers, empower students

“At Nuvepro, we believe that the best way to learn new skills is by being hands-on. We are pleased that Genpact has selected Nuvepro to be their hands-on learning partner to make their employees future ready. This collaboration will be an asset in the professional development of Genpact’s employees,” Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro Technologies, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn