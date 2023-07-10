scorecardresearch
Nuvepro join forces with Imarticus Learning; aims to deliver secure hands-on learning experience

Through this collaboration, Imarticus Learning claims to have expanded its specialised training offerings to banking institutions such as DBS Bank and Citibank.

Written by FE Education
Nuvepro, a learning platform has partnered with Imarticus Learning, an ed-tech firm. Their collaboration, initiated in 2021, aims to explore the advantages of incorporating practical experience with cloud technologies into Imarticus’ curriculum. By adopting a hands-on approach to learning, this partnership seeks to enhance the educational journey for Imarticus students, particularly in the fields of investment banking and other sensitive industries, according to an official release.

“Through our tailored cloud lab solutions, we aims to empower learners to gain invaluable hands-on skills, making the overall learning process more effective. Security is paramount, especially when serving banking and financial customers. That’s why our lab platform is VAPT performed, ISO27001 certified, and SOC2 compliant, ensuring a secure environment for learners,” Arun Reddy, COO, Nuvepro, said.

Through this collaboration, Imarticus Learning claims to have expanded its specialised training offerings to banking institutions such as DBS Bank and Citibank. This partnership aims to enable Imarticus to deliver tailored training programmes catering to the specific needs of these organisations. Furthermore, Imarticus Learning and Nuvepro joined forces in another collaboration with Citibank. Together, they undertook multiple programming projects, showcasing the versatility and scalability of their cloud lab solution, the release mentioned.

“Nuvepro’s partnership with Imarticus Learning is a game-changer in the education landscape. By integrating hands-on learning and cutting-edge technology, we aims to equip our students with invaluable practical skills in the dynamic business world. We firmly believe this partnership will leave a lasting impact, empowering individuals to lead, innovate, and make a positive difference in their respective fields,” Nikhil Barshikar, CEO, Imarticus Learning, said.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 14:00 IST

