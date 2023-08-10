Nuvepro earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification; strengthening data security for upskilling programmes.

Nuvepro, an upskilling platform, has achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. In simple words, SOC 2 certification signifies a strong dedication to data security, fostering trust and reliability among customers and collaborators. This certification is particularly essential in sectors like healthcare, finance and technology, where safeguarding data and maintaining privacy are top priorities, according to an official release.

The SOC 2 certification ensures that Nuvepro places utmost importance on the security, availability, precision, confidentiality and privacy of all customer data under their care. “At Nuvepro, we believe that upskilling is a vital component of driving success and innovation. With this certification, we enable organizations to confidently embrace upskilling opportunities within our platform, knowing that their data is protected and secure,” Arun Reddy, CTO, Nuvepro Technologies, said.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company claims to serve more than 50 prominent enterprises, facilitating the development of a project ready workforce comprising approximately two million employees. Among its clientele, Nuvepro boasts industry leaders including TCS, LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra, as well as educational institutions like Great Learning, Upgrad and Imarticus, the release mentioned.