NUS Business School and Great Learning partners to offer online Digital Transformation programme

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School and Great Learning has partnered to offer its Digital Transformation programme. This programme is designed to empower mid and senior-level professionals with a comprehensive framework to implement digital transformation across business units within their organizations.

“We are optimistic that this Digital Transformation programme in collaboration with Great Learning would enable professionals to not only drive adoption of digital technologies efficiently but also to explore newer domains of business in order to scale exponentially. With Great Learning’s wide reach across continents, we look forward to democratising digital skills education to a broad range of learners,” Jai Arya, head, Executive Education, NUS Business School said.

The programme would be delivered by the faculty at NUS Business School and cater to C-suite leaders and entrepreneurs looking to leverage digital technologies to make strategic decisions and grow their businesses.

“Regardless of the industry, sector, or business function, every organisation needs to adopt new methods and technologies to deliver better customer experiences. With an unparalleled curriculum designed by NUS Business School, this programme would be a game-changer, for businesses and their workforce looking to scale by leveraging digital technologies,” Arjun Nair, co-founder, Great Learning said.

The three months long programme aims to impart the entire spectrum of digital skills required to implement and leverage cutting-edge technologies in businesses to catalyse growth in the phygital era. It requires four to six hours of weekly commitment from the learners and includes assignments and activities for better application of concepts. The curriculum covers topics such as Digitalisation Landscape and Impact of Disruption, Strategies and New Business Models, Design Thinking Process, Digitalising Core Operations and Supply Chain, Big Data Analytics and Machine Learning and Marketing and Outreach for Digital Customers. Upon completion of the programme, learners will obtain a certificate from NUS Business School. A key highlight of the programme is that no prior technical knowledge is required.

Read also: TiHAN Foundation and ICAT join hands for research and development in the area of autonomous navigation