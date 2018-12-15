Nursery schools admission race begins today, Delhi institutes put out new criteria (IE)

The three-months long race for admission in the nursery level of government recognised private schools of Delhi begins today. The schools published their criteria and made forms available online on Friday, reported Indian Express.

This process started two weeks earlier this year, as Friday was the last day for all the private schools to release their criteria for nursery, kindergarten and Class I.

25 percent of the seats in the nursery schools are reserved for children from the economically weaker sections or disadvantaged groups.

Applicants will be allotted points by the schools, on basis of the proximity of his or her home to the school. While Vasant Valley school will be allotment as many as 30 points to a candidate for the distance factor, Bluebells International will be allotting 70. Many other prominent schools of the city like Mother’s International School and Ahlcon International School have provided a list of localities around them for which points will be allocated. DPS RK Puram came up with a list saying that they will be offering 40 points to those staying as close as 0-3 kms, 35 for those in 3-6 kms range, 30 for 6-8, and 25 for 8-15.

Apart from the distance factor, and other criteria that are playing big is if the parents are alumni of the school or at least the applicant’s sibling are a student of the school.

Many of the prominent private schools of the city have reserved 20% of the seats under ‘management quota’, and a few of them also have another 5% seats reserved under ‘staff quota’. However, Director of Education Sanjay Goel told IE that, the 20% seats in management quota should encompass all seats reserved for staff as well.

Many schools have also come up with different criteria for the first-born child, girl child, legally adopted child and even those with a single parent. Many schools even allot points for kids with parents who have achieved or received awards in sports, research, social service and arts. However, the points vary with the awards depending on it being regional, national or international. Mahavir Model School will be allocating points for vegetarian and non-smoker parents.

These criteria will, however, be reviewed by the Directorate of Education. Director of Education Sanjay Goel informed that by Saturday evening all the criteria will be reviewed.

All you need to know

December 15, 2018: Admission process begins, forms made available

January 7, 2019: Last date of submission of forms

January 28, 2019: Schools will upload points allotted to each applicant

February 4, 2019: The first list and waiting list to be released by the schools

February 5-12, 2019: Parents queries will be answered

February 21, 2019: The second list and waiting list to be released by the schools

February 22-28, 2019: Parents queries will be answered

March 15, 2019: Schools to bring out the next list, if needed.

March 31, 2019: Admission process to end.

Minimum age limit of the kids applying for:

Nursery: 3 years

KG: 4 years

Class I: 5 years (as of March 31, 2019)