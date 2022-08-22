NTU hosts Singapore-India dialogue to strengthen partnership in technology, entrepreneurship

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore has hosted the NTU Singapore-India Dialogue session on August 21, 2022, to foster collaborations in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. According to an official statement, the event was attended by over 200 dignitaries, including prominent business and government leaders, academics, and distinguished alumni.

The event was held at The Leela Palace Hotel, Bengaluru. Furthermore, it aimed to strengthen and build upon NTU Singapore’s existing partnerships with India’s leading universities and research institutes forged during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to NTU in 2018.

It further added that the NTU Singapore-India Dialogue explored themes of the transformation of education, research, and innovation in a post-pandemic world, and provisions for Singapore and India to further strengthen the collaboration in the area of technopreneurship.

“The NTU Singapore-India partnership dialogue in Bengaluru seeks to encourage the exchange of ideas that would potentially lead to multi-disciplinary and multi-sector collaborations in education, research, and translation of scientific discoveries to practice. The NTU leadership team looks forward to exploring opportunities to work closely with academic collaborators, Indian industry partners, and entrepreneurs in areas and activities that are aligned with the NTU 2025 Strategic Plan,” Subra Suresh, professor, president, NTU Singapore, said.

According to the statement, NTU signed five agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2018 to strengthen academic and industry partnerships with Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for Research Attachment and Joint Supervision opportunities; IIT Bombay and IIT Madras for joint PhD programmes.

NTU also has academic collaborations with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology for joint satellite projects; and with the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) to leverage NTU’s excellence in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics, it added.

“In India, we look forward to explore partnering with NTU to share their best practices for upgrading the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship training of the Indian civil service,” Hemang Jani, secretary, capacity building mission, Government of India said.

