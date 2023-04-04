scorecardresearch
NTPC School of Business partners with Maayaverse Creations for personalised learning experiences

The MoU aims to enable it to offer education with immersive, interactive, and personalised learning experiences to its students using Maayaverse Creations’ proprietary Mayaaverse platform.

NTPC School of Business (NSB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maayaverse Creations which aims to enable it to offer education with immersive, interactive, and personalised learning experiences to its students using Maayaverse Creations’ proprietary Mayaaverse platform. This significant development aims to enable NSB to enhance the personalised and collaborative learning experience for its students, according to an official release.

Multiple studies and experiments have shown improved learning interests in students with immersive experiences and virtual reality. The simulations and scenario-based studying help to instil learning behaviour among students. The rise of web3 and metaverse provides a way to enhance learning and enables students’ career readiness in the real world, the release mentioned.

It is imperative to move ahead with immersive and augmented learning that provides equal opportunities beyond the boundaries of a classroom or even a nation for the GenNext. “The game changer will be agile learning and be a differentiator in creating impactful contributions to career, organisation, society, nation and the world as a whole,” Rajeshwari Narendran, director, NTPC School of Business, said.

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 13:00 IST

