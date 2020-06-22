NTA’a newly-launched National Test Abhyas app brings in good news for JEE, NEET aspirants; check details

The National Test Abhyas app is designed to provide free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants.

There’s some good news for millions of JEE and NEET applicants, the National Test Abhyas app, will now also have questions in Hindi. This will help candidates better prepare for these competitive exams. The app was launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and has already been downloaded by more than 10 lakh students. Earlier, it only had questions in English, but now it’s going to provide JEE, NEET mock tests in Hindi, too.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in his tweet on Sunday that the app will also provide mock test papers in Hindi. This decision was taken on the basis of the requests made by the students.

Attention JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants! Curious to know about the ‘NATIONAL TEST ABHYAAS’ mobile application?

Take a look at the video below to know the features of the app that will help you prepare for your competitive exams efficiently.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Those who are already using the app will need to update it from the Google Play Store to use the latest Hindi query functionality. The app currently offers a total of 27 mock papers, which appear to have been downloaded over 17 lakh times.

The National Test Abhyas app is designed to provide free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. Within the app, students get one full-length question paper for JEE main, advanced and NEET exams daily.

Students have three hours to complete the question paper, but they can try it at any time during the day, depending on their convenience. The app offers instant, true and impartial results that help students monitor their success and preparations.