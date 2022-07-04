NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1: date and subject-wise exam schedule (out) on net.nta.nic.in, check time table here

NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1: National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1. All those who are going to appear in the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 can download the complete schedule from the official website of NTA –ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor on 09, 11, 12 July 2022 & 12, 13, 14 August 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The subject-wise schedule can be downloaded from the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the examination schedule and name of remaining four subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course. The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on 09 July 2022 are being displayed today, 4 July 2022. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates on admit cards.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1: Admit Cards to be out shortly on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards of the exam to be held on 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 will be displayed on the NTA shortly. Candidates are also advised keep checking the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1: How to download the exam time table?



1. Visit the official website of NTA –ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1’ flashing on the homepage.

3. A PDF of the exam schedule will be opened on the screen.

4. Candidates are required to scroll down to annexure 1.

5. Then, the date and subject-wise NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 exam schedule will be displayed.

6. Candidates can check NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 exam schedule and save it for future reference.