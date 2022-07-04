NTA to soon display notification regarding UGC NET Admit Card 2022; Find out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to display the notification regarding the admit cards for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 on its website, according to the official notice. The notice said that the city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9th is being displayed today, July 4, and the notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards will be shortly uploaded on the NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

The link to download NTA UGC NET Intimation Slips have been activated. Candidates can download city intimation slips by using their credentials on the login page.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct exams for 25 subjects on July 9, 2022, for 5 subjects exams will be conducted on July 11, 2022 and for 4 subjects exams will be held on July 12, 2022. The detailed exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can also check the above link of NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 schedule for more details on exams.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022?

Candidates are required to Visit the official webiste of NTA -ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage. Then, a login page will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are required to enter their essential credientials like roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code etc. Then, NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can check NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Usually, NTA conducts UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET considering COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed. To regularize the UGC-NET assessment cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the simultaneousness of UGC, has combined both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 which will now be conducted through online mode.