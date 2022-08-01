NTA to set up JEE Mains Exam centres in Washington and Moscow for the first time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is setting up overseas JEE Mains exam centres in Washington DC, Moscow and Ottawa. It is for the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to set up Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam centres beyond countries in Southeast and West Asia. NTA director general Vineet Joshi told IE that NTA has already expanded JEE centres within India bringing it to several remote areas in the country with the coordination of local authorities like district magistrates and police.

He further said it is for the first time that JEE centres have been set up in the United States, Canada, Russia, Indonesia and Mauritius. There are a total of 19 overseas centres wherein 1,226 candidates registered to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam.

He also stated that we had never gone beyond the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This is for the first time exam centres have been set up in Washington DC, Moscow, Ottawa, Jakarta and Port Louis. Although very few candidates have registered to take the exam in those centres, we decided to make the arrangements.

According to the reports, the highest number of registered candidates were reported in Dubai (150) and Sharjah (150) followed by Muscat (133). While 2 candidates registered in Jakarta and Ottawa, one each in Port Louis and Washington DC, and three in Moscow.

NTA has worked closely with the Indian embassies in setting up the overseas centres, said Joshi.

According to a notice released by the Indian embassy in the US, the Ministry of Education, the Government of India has decided to set up exam centres for JEE (Main) 2022 Exam in Washington DC in view of the interests of students from the Indian diaspora.

An exam centre was set up in Nigeria in 2021 after receiving requests from students amid Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Holding Session 2 of the exam was challenging due to Kanwar Yatra and floods in various parts of the country.

Joshi further said that there were requests of changing the exam city due to Kanwar Yatra but we did not do it. We reached out to the district magistrates and made sure that the admit card for the exam is recognised as a valid journey pass. In flood-hit areas, exams have been held very smoothly with an attendance of 86-87 per cent.

NTA has also set up exam centres within countries for the first time including in Nalbari and Darang in Assam; Araria, Banka, Begusarai, Buxar, Motihari and Purnia in Bihar; Dahod in Gujarat; and Haveri and Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.