NTA to release CMAT 2019 Admit Cards today at nta.ac.in; exam on January 28

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 12:40 PM

NTA CMAT 2019 Admit Cards releasing today on ntacmat.nic.in

The NTA will today release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 admit cards on its official website ntacmat.nic.in. Once released, candidates who have applied for the examination are required to download the admit cards from the official website. National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the examination on January 28, 2019, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

NTA is scheduled to release CMAT 2019 admit card today, January 7, 2019. The admit cards would be made available on ntacmat.nic.in. Students would also be able to navigate to the website from NTA’s official website which is nta.ac.in. Steps and link to download the admit card are provided below. Direct link to download admit card would be activated once the hall tickets are released on the website.

CMAT 2019 Admit Card: Steps and link to download

Go to the official website ntacmat.nic.in. On the home page, the link to download admits card would be activated. Click on the link.

A new window would open. To log in to your account, enter your registration number and password. Download the admit card from the account.

Instructions regarding your examination centre and other details would be mentioned on the admit card. CMAT would be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on January 28, 2019. GPAT examination would also be conducted on the same date by NTA.

Also Read: JEE Main 2019 examination starts today! Here is all you need to know

What is CMAT?

The CMAT or Common Management Admission Test is an online entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to MBA and PGDM courses in over 1000 Business schools across India. CMAT is conducted every year in the month of January and the result is declared in February.

What’s new in CMAT 2019?

Till the year 2018, CMAT was conducted by All India Council of Technical Education. This year onwards CMAT will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, set up by the Government of India to conduct common entrance exams.

CMAT 2019 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The NTA has established a network of Test Practice Centres for CMAT aspirants all over India to help the students practice and train themselves for ‘Computer Based Test’ mode of examinations.

This year the NTA will release answer keys of CMAT 2019 exam. The release date of answer key is expected to be announced soon.

