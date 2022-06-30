NTA to conduct NITTT Exam on July 2: Check last minutes tips for National Technical Teacher Training 2022 Exam

NITTT Exam 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the exam for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022 from 2 July 2022 onwards. Registered candidates are advised to download National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022 admit cards from the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in or nittt.ac.in.

Instructions for the exam for National Technical Teacher Training 2022 Exam

The board will conduct the Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022 on July 2, 3, 9 and 10. The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website on 27 June 2022. The candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the admit cards for future reference.

Candidates can contact the technical help desk of NTA for any technical assistance regarding the Final Test and the download of SEB, Candidates can connect on 9513850039 and 011-4075 9000.

National Technical Teacher Training 2022 (NITTT) Exam Pattern



The board will conduct the Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam 2022 in two shifts – Shift- 1 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM) and Shift- 2 (2:30 PM – 5:30 PM). The exam will be set in the English language.

The exam will be an Objective Type Test comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions for 3 hours. The candidates are not required to visit any exam centre, they will be able to take the exam from their location on their laptops/PCs as per the official guidelines. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to keep checking the official website for regular updates.

The board conducted the webinar on 29 June 2022 and released the mock test on 30 June 2022 which will remain available from 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates are advised not to wait till the exam day for downloading the admit card and to download it as soon as possible.