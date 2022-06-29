NTA to conduct NEET-UG, CUET, JEE (Main) as per schedule, no change in exam dates

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct three big entrances – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) for medical and allied courses and Joint Entrance Exam Main for Engineering and architecture programs between July and August 2022. Students should note that the exams will be conducted as per schedule, there will be no change in schedule for any of the entrance exams to be conducted by NTA.

The National Testing Agency has received multiple requests of postponing the NEET 2022 exam as the students have less time for preparation for the exam as well as delays in counselling and academic session for the NEET-UG 2021 Batch.

According to the official updates, the National Testing Agency is going to conduct CUET-UG between 15 July to 10 August. JEE Mains is scheduled to be held between 21 to 30 July while NEET-UG is scheduled to be held on 17 July 2022.

Comparing the number of registered students, 9.5 Lakhs students have applied for CUET while 18.72 Lakh students have applied for NEET.

Ministry of Education Officials have confirmed that there will be no change in the schedule of NEET-UG, CUET, and JEE (Main). All agencies and institutions are trying to stick to the academic calendar to avoid the pandemic situation. In 2020 and 2021, the exams had to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak. The officials urged the candidates not to get misguided by any rumours or claims by the private institutions of any postponement. The exams are on schedule and will be happening on their dates.