NTA says students can choose JEE Main 2021 exam dates to avoid clash with board exams — here’s how

JEE Main exam vs Board exams 2021: Students will be allowed to select the dates on which they wish to appear for the engineering entrance exam so it doesn’t clash with their board exam dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official release on Saturday. IE reported that NTA will be reopening the form in May 2021 to facilitate the change of dates so students can choose when they can appear for JEE Main exam.

In the official release NTA has said that it had been brought to its notice that CBSE Class 12 board exam and 12th board exam conducted by multiple state education boards will be held during the aforementioned period. Hence it will open the JEE Main application form between May 3 and May 12 for May session in the interest of students and to avoid any clash between the JEE Main exam date and their class 12 board exams.

The JEE Main 2021 May attempt will be conducted by the NTA on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. This will be the last of the four JEE Main attempts for the year. Before it, the other three JEE Main 2021 attempts would involve the first attempt between February 23 to 26, second attempt between March 15 to 18, and the third attempt between April 27 to 30.

As per the official notification, students will have to provide information like the name of the board from which they will be appearing for their board exam and their class 12 roll number. Under the section asking “whether appearing for board exam on any of the dates” they will have to select the date in their JEE application so as to ensure that there isn’t any clash in the schedule of the two examinations.