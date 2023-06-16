scorecardresearch
NTA reschedules CUET exam for Northeastern students; Meghalaya education minister announces

The students included in the list will be given a chance to take the exam on a new date, which has been rescheduled.

Written by FE Education
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the CUET examination for students from the northeastern state who have been allotted centres elsewhere in the country, Rakkam A Sangma, education minister, Meghalaya announced. The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday. “The Union Ministry for Human Resources has directed the NTA to reschedule the exam for students from the state who were allotted CUET examination centres outside the state,” Sangma said. The rescheduled exam date for the affected students from Meghalaya will be announced as soon as the state administration submits to the NTA the list of the affected students, he said.

The students included in the list will be given a chance to take the exam on a new date, which has been rescheduled. Data is currently being gathered, and the list will be promptly sent to the NTA, the minister said. 

The allocation of CUET exam centres for students from Meghalaya in far-off places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents. CUET admit cards were issued only on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the scheduled exam on Friday. Meghalaya had earlier requested the NTA to set up CUET centres in all 12 districts of the state, he added. 

With inputs from PTI.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 13:00 IST

